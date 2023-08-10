Rockford Public Schools hosts final hiring event of the summer

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools held their last job fair of the summer Thursday morning prior to the start of school on August 31st.

Job openings were present for several different areas within the district, including teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers.

The district said they saw a good turnout, leaving RPS 205 feeling more prepared for the students' return to the classroom.

"It's so encouraging with school starting on August 31st. I think a lot of principals are leaving feeling encouraged because they've found and connected with some fabulous future Rockford Public School employees," said Vicci Gartner, the Recruitment Coordinator for RPS 205.

Jannira Lara attended the job fair, applying for several positions.

"Fingers crossed. It's super exciting. I'm super excited and ready to get started on a new adventure," Lara said.

Lara also shared what inspires her to look into a career with the district and attend events such as Thursday's.

"I hope that I can make a change even it is just within our community. You change one person's life that's more than enough. That's more than what I can say to expect and hope for," Lara said.

The transportation department continues to look for additional bus drivers with roughly 50 needed to be fully staffed for the upcoming year.

"It's a very important position that gets overlooked. So, ya know, the first person that they see in the morning, the last person they see as they go home to see their parents so it's very important we get people in that's ready to work, that comes to work on time and that wants to get the kids to school safely," said the district's Director of Transportation, Kenneth McNeal.

He also shared his hope for being fully staffed and the importance of this.

"That's the hope. Our goal is to have everybody transported to school and home without having to cancel anything. Can't guarantee that but that's the hope but today was a great day to try to fulfill those positions and make it easier and better for kids to get to school safely," McNeal said.

Rockford Public Schools begin their 2023-2024 school year on August 31st.