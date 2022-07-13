Rockford Public Schools calling all aspiring educational professionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- RPS is looking to fill over 100 vacant positions. The hiring fair includes opportunity's for teachers, bus drivers, and more.
Today the Rockford Public School District held a hiring fair at the administrative office on seventh street.
According to Vicky Gartner RPS Recruitment Specialist, they are looking for community members to fill positions in several areas of employment.
"Right now, we have about 100 different positions to fill in the district, and some of those are teaching positions. We are hiring bus drivers, nutrition service workers, paraprofessionals, behavior intervention support," said Gartner.
Director of Recruitment Jason Pope says that unfortunately, people are not applying for jobs in education like they were pre pandemic.
However,with the high attendance coming through the fair Pope remains hopeful that they will fill districts vacant positions.
"I think some of the overall challenges are just getting people out to fill out applications and apply for jobs this job fair has defiantly been beneficial for that," says Pope.
The Director continued saying We've seen a great turn out today. Naturally some people are kind of nervous to get back into the workforce, but I think people really do want to work".
Job applicants and Attendees seemed to be excited about the opportunity's available wishing to make an impact in the lives of students.
"The children that is my main focus and I love working with them. It's such a rewarding experience it really is when you can share knowledge and learn from them in the process," said Laverne Sanders
According to RPS Leaders no experience in education is needed for some positions. RPS will be providing training to ensure new staff members are well prepared.