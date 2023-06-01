Rockford Public Library's Summer Reading Challenge starts June 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Find Your Voice, the Summer Reading challenge for kids, teens, and adults offered through the Rockford Public Library will kick off June 3.
The Library is challenging participants to read for 500 minutes each month in June, July, and August.
Participants can track their progress and win prizes.
Studies have shown that kids who read and use Library resources throughout the summer experience less learning loss leading into the next school year.
With school-aged kids making up for lost time in the classroom this past year, it is more important than ever that they engage in the Summer Reading Challenge.
The Challenge runs through August 12. To join, visit the Library's website or go on the Rockford Public Library app.
A fun-filled Summer Reading Challenge kick-off party will be held Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Riverfront Museum Park located at 711 North Main Street.
There you can register for the reading challenge and then enjoy crafts, games, and entertainment.
The Library's Mobile Library will be onsite along with other community partner vehicles that will provide interactive programming aimed to energize youth and families.
Refreshments will be available through Kona Ice of Rock River.
The first 800 kids to register for the challenge will get a limited-edition "Find Your Voice" Summer Reading Challenge 2023 t-shirt.
“Research shows that summer reading programs like RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge 2023 can help children minimize and even overcome the lapse in literary progress that regularly occurs during summer break,” explains RPL Summer Reading Challenge Chair, Kathi Kresol. “We are eager to get together with our readers in-person again and are so excited to offer this fun and engaging reading program.”