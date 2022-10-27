Rockford Public Library Top Off Ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Public Library added a signed beam from the public at the highest point of the new building this morning.
People in the community along with construction workers gathered to watch the beam in celebration of the library's building halfway point.
During the ceremony this morning several speakers spoke highlighting the building and thanking the community for their vision of the library to life.
Throughout the week, Rockford Public Library hosted beam signings and today before ascending it, added two special items.
A tree, an omen that symbolizes good luck for the people who make the building and a flag, representing the proud accomplishment to downtown.
The president of Rockford Public Library Board of Trustees, Paul Logli, witnessed the old library growing up and wants this new chapter to be one that lasts.
"What they did to the old library building was tragic because the old building was beautiful, and I wish we could have preserved it," Logli said.
"We now have the opportunity to create another state-of-the-art building that is going to be architecturally significant, so that is exciting."
Construction of the new library has been in the works for a year now, but none of that would be possible without the construction workers.
"They're like the offensive linesman in the shadows, it's nice to recognize their efforts said Anthony Scandroli, Vice President of Scandroli Construction said.
"Whenever you get recognized for something in the community it makes me feel good."
Now with the beam in place, the city of Rockford can look towards a positive future for the building.