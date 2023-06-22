Rockford Public Library to unveil newly-renovated Teen Space for the East Branch June 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday, June 28, the Rockford Public Library is hosting a grand opening celebration for the East Branch Teen Space at 2:00 p.m. at the East Branch location, 6685 East State Street.
The Rockford Chamber, alongside the Library's Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook, will conduct a ribbon cutting.
Families are invited to check out the newly-renovated space which has been designed for kids ages 13 to 19, play analog and video games, get creative, and attend classes and events designed for them.
As a response to unique needs that surfaced during the pandemic, the Library committed to providing enhanced services for teens.
These commitments include new and innovative programs informed by teens themselves, as well as a new, enhanced teen center at the East Branch to magnify the offering of the "YA Zone" across the city at the Hart Interim Library.
The Teen space will provide avenues for teens to explore creative and literacy-building activities, while enjoying themselves in a cool new space.