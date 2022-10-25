Rockford Public Library to host Illinois General Assembly Meet & Greet

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- You can hear from political candidates in our region ahead of the November election.
Rockford Public Library in partnership with the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Greater Rockford, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Rockford Branch, and IllinoisVoterGuide.org is hosting an Illinois General Assembly Meet & Greet.
It'll be held Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the RPL Nordlof Center, J. R. Sullivan Theater, 118 N. Main Street.
Candidates from Congressional Districts 16 & 17; State Senate Districts 34, 36, 45; and Illinois General Assembly candidates in districts 67, 68, 69, 89, and 90 are invited to state their platform and answer questions from the public.
This event is free and open to the public.