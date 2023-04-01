Rockford Public Library to hold online Day of Giving April 4

ROCKFORD - On April 4, the Rockford Public Library will be raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign.
This one-day online fundraising event will encourage library patrons to make a gift to their individual library.
The campaign reminds the community that both small and large libraries serve as a cornerstone.
In addition to lending books, many libraries offer programs to promote lifelong learning.
Rockford Public Library has always offered opportunities for freelancers, students, job seekers, and lifelong learners to access innovative library services.
Resources focusing on technology, media, and culture reflect the needs and the diverse spirit of the Rockford community.
Support from the day of giving provides more opportunities for the Library to make memorable, rewarding, and even life-changing experiences.
All community gifts will help build and enhance programs for the new library to continue to flourish for the next 150 years.
“Contributions help us fulfill our mission to educate, inform, entertain, and culturally enrich the people of our community,” explains Brooke Loomis, RPL Development Director.
To learn more about #LibraryGivingDay, please visit: https://www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org/support-rpl/rpl-foundation/