Rockford Public Library to hold 150th birthday celebration fundraiser

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Happy 150th birthday, Rockford Public Library!
Get your tickets for "Celebrating Our Story," an event that invites those who love the Library to join in celebrating all the ways it has grown over the years, all the compelling services beyond book lending, and a peek at what lies ahead.
This interactive evening includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and cash bar.
Tickets cost $75 per person and the event will be held at 120 North 3rd Street in the former Fran Kral building.
Monies raised will go towards future projects associated with the development of the library.