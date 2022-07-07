Rockford Public Library to bring its mobile book store to city market on Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another Rockford City Market is just around the corner and this week will feature a mobile library designed to get families reading together.
The Rockford Public Library Bus will be on Sate Street in the activity space, making it easy for parents and kids to check out books.
About 70 other vendors will be located throughout the downtown Rockford City Market Pavilion on Friday from 4 - 8:30 p.m.
This week's local musical talents are Attitudes Rock and Lucas Sanor; who will perform on the Main and Acoustic Stages.
The vendors at Rockford City Market offer goods like produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato, food trucks, t-shirts and so much more.
Another booth at city market is Mercyhealth which offer knowledge and training in medical surgical, obstetrical, fetal and genetic complications of pregnancy and their effects on both the woman and her unborn baby.
WREX is a proud sponsor of Rockford City Market and will provide live coverage throughout the night.