Rockford Public Library receives money to expand its Career Online High School

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local libraries in the Stateline are getting major love from the state.
It includes thousands of dollars in grant money.
North Suburban Public Library District will receive $22,480 in grants.
Rockford Public Library is set to receive $50,000 and it's a tremendous opportunity for its Career Online High School program.
"It's going to help fulfill a need that's going to help our city out a lot," said Leon Smith, director of RPL's Career Online High School program.
State Senator Steve Stadelman (D) of the 34th District pushed for these funds for the area.
"I think a lot of people have a misperception of what libraries do these days," said Stadelman. "But it's these types of online programs and educational tools that help the community navigate these resources."
With $50,000 heading to Rockford Public Library, the opportunity to help more people graduate in the Stateline is becoming a reality.
"This is going to allow us to hire additional staff," said Smith. "It will also allow us to obtain more scholarships which is going to allow us to help more of our residents to get their high school diploma."
The money is set to close the technology gap that has been experienced by many Americans during the pandemic.
"There's this huge gap between people who have access to online services and those who don't," said Stadelman. "And we've spent a lot of time legislatively trying to bridge that gap."
Hundreds of laptops and hot spots are expected to be provided to students and people in the community by Rockford Public Library.
"We have grants that will allow us to get Chrome Books," said Smith. "It's going to allow us to check those out not only to the individuals in our program, but also to our community as well."
The new tools create an easier path toward graduation.
"There's roughly around 31,000 people that don't have a high school diploma in Rockford or a GED," said Smith. "We all acknowledge that this is a problem, so getting the education will help with the crime that's going on in our community and to continue to make Rockford the city it can be."
Closing the gap and building toward a better community.
The funds help a total of 68 adults in the program. This includes prerequisites, active students, and graduates.