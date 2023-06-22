Rockford Public Library Mobile Library returns to City Market

ROCKFORD — A family favorite returns to Rockford City Market tomorrow with the Rockford Public Library Mobile Library set to be on-site.
The mobile library offers books, activities, and additional items as it travels around Rockford. It has become a staple in the community for many, including City Market.
"We've done City Market for a couple years and it's a huge hit. A lot of people in Rockford visit the market and they make it their library stop so they have their regular visitors. They can pull the items from our collection that people want," said Bridget Finn, the Marketing Director for the Rockford Public Library.
As for what keeps the mobile library returning to the market year after year, they say community is key.
"Crowds, ya know. We want to be where the people are so, the fact that people use it, we're always striving to choose locations for mobile stops and readjust to make sure that we're where people will use it," Finn said.
Having the chance to be out during the summer also gives the mobile library an opportunity to help with a common problem students face this time of year.
"We're a city library so they're very aware of Rockford Public Library's ambitions to stop summer slide, right. The backslide of summer gains that children make every summer when they're out of school for this length of time," Finn said.
The mobile library continues to help the community both at and outside of the market.
"The mobile library, it gives more new library cards to people in Rockford than all of our branches combined. All four branches combined. And that shows us that we're getting new people who aren't going to our brick-and-mortar locations who are taking advantage of library services and it's also a way for the library to understand the neighborhoods of Rockford better," Finn said.
Tomorrow at Rockford City Market, the Rockford Public Library Mobile Library will have activities for the kids and the ability to sign up for library.