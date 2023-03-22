Rockford Public Library hosts actor, author Danny Trejo in virtual event April 4

ROCKFORD — On Tuesday, April 4, the Rockford Public Library is partnering with other Illinois libraries to host the virtual visit of actor, author, and restauranteur Danny Trejo.
The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. over Zoom and participants can register online.
Trejo will talk about his atypical road to success in the entertainment industry, acting in dozens of films and lending his voice to popular video games.
Trejo also released a cookbook entitled, Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA.
His memoir, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood was released in July of 2021.
This event is presented in association with Illinois Libraries Present, which works to bring virtual events with diverse speakers to library patrons across the state.