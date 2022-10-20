Rockford Public Library host 150th anniversary fundraiser

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Public Library celebrated its 150-year anniversary with a fundraiser celebration.
"We are so excited to be 150 especially on the horizon is the new library in just a short year from now," Anne O'Keefe, Rockford Public Library's Assistant Director for Community Engagement said.
Thursday night's celebration was an interactive experience, giving community members a glimpse of what the new library will have to offer.
There were live paintings, maker's labs, and printing workshops.
While the new library is starting to take shape right on the water, funds raised will help bring the new location to life.
"We firmly believe that every citizen in our community deserves a free space with gorgeous river views and there's no cost to admission and they can enjoy endless resources," O'Keefe said.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was also on hand, speaking about the importance of RPL's mobile library. The mobile library has shelves full of books, high speed internet, and it's capable of holding different classes and events.
"They are literally bringing the library to our citizens which is so deeply needed and absolutely appreciated," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.
Library officials plan to celebrate this major milestone all year long, counting down the days for the new cutting-edge facility to open.
It's set to be completed by the end of 2023.
RPL is the 2nd oldest library in Illinois.