Rockford Public Library honors Adult Online High School Program graduating students

ROCKFORD — Students turned over their tassels Wednesday night as they crossed off a major milestone.
Through a scholarship program offered by Rockford Public Library, adults over 21 years old are earning a nationally accredited high school diploma all online.
Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of the school program says, “I make sure every opportunity is explored to support our students in attaining their education.”
This group makes more than 50 people who have graduated through the program including graduate Tiara Spates.
“Sometimes the struggles of life just get in the way, and sometimes you're not able to accomplish all of the goals that you set out to do,” she says.
Rockford Public Library Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook says anyone with a high school diploma makes an average of $10,000 more per year than someone without.
“Without a high school diploma you can't be an apprentice, get a job in the trades, without a high school diploma you certainly can't go even to go to a technical school, you can't take culinary programs. You can't do a lot of things unless you have that. It has a ripple effect through the rest of the family as they decide they can get one as well,” Stainbrook explains.
Spates says a lot of late nights went into this program but she didn't give up.
“I'm here today I finally made it and I'm so excited. It's never too late to reach for your goals, it's never too late to reach for your dreams. I encourage everyone to keep pushing because success is within reach,” Spates says.
All of the graduates are looking to go into post secondary career training programs. Spates says she is going to school to become a computer engineer.