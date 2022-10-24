 Skip to main content
Rockford Public Library asks community to sign the beam

Rockford Public Library construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Your name could live forever on the new Rockford Public Library. The library is offering the chance to sign a beam during its construction. People can sign the beam between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, before the beam is put in place at a ceremony Thursday.

“This new replacement main library belongs to the people of this community,” said Lynn Stainbrook, the executive director of the Rockford Public Library. “We’d like the people to sign their names to the structure of this building so they can all feel a part of their public library.”

The event continues the library's 150 year celebration and gives people a chance to see how construction is coming along.

