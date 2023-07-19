Rockford Public Art Trail launched with mobile 'passport' to explore art offerings

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau announced Wednesday the "Rockford Public Art Trail," which is a new program aiming to bring awareness and to the art scene in the Rockford region.

The Rockford area showcases more than 100 public murals and works of permanent and temporary sculptures that both residents and visitors can enjoy online and in-person along the Trail.

The Rockford Public Art trail features art installations owned across multiple organizations, communities, and mediums.

“Rockford has both a high quality and quantity of public art and we want to showcase that to potential visitors and our residents” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “The new Rockford Public Art Trail will help RACVB celebrate and promote public art to visitors and also make it more accessible and easier to find and enjoy for our residents.”

Residents can visit the online home of the Trail and register for a mobile-friendly "passport."

The passport provides an online directory for users to use geo-location services on their mobile device to find public art nearby.

Then a user simply goes to the mural or sculpture location and checks in using their mobile device.

While there, users can also access artist information, history, and details of the piece of art.

Each check-in will earn points that can be redeemed for prizes.

Only 5 check-ins are needed to be able to win a prize. In addition, points can be accumulated to go towards larger prizes as more sites are visited.

As part of a kick-off celebration of the Rockford Public Art Trail, a $250 Visa gift card will be awarded through a drawing on August 1.

All users with five or more check-ins by August 1 will be automatically entered to win.

Users will get an additional entry with every five check-ins finished by July 31.

“Adding public art to public spaces enhances our neighborhoods and brings vibrancy to our community, which is good for residents and makes our community more appealing to potential visitors,” said Groh.