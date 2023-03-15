Rockford providing business funding up to $25K for beautification efforts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is providing up to $25,000 in TIF funding per business on a first come first serve basis, according to a businesses TIF district. Those eligible, are only allowed to use the funding for beautification of the exterior of their business.
With a total of 30 TIF districts in Rockford, and seven of those eligible for funding, each TIF district can only receive a max amount of $150,000.
"When we talk about beautifying the Rockford region, when we talk about driving business, and driving economic development, the TIF program is a necessary part of that," Pastor of Empowering Word Christian Center, Alvin White said.
Those eligible for funding can utilize the resources for landscaping, windows, exterior lighting, and any other exterior remodeling.
"The program covers costs, such as replacing windows, facade improvements to help with, it improves the aesthetic of the building," the Economic Development Manager, for the City of Rockford, Anna Garrison said.
While TIF funding is specifically meant for exterior refurbishing only, business owners are able to utilize the funding for indoor purposes, as long as the efforts are to improve ADA accessible features, including restrooms.
TIF districts are very specific, and a business may or may not be in a zone. Being a few hundred feet away from the border of a TIF district is possible. Such is the case for '815 Blades Salon' owner, Bill Brinkley.
"I think what the city is offering small business owners, is truthfully, an amazing program. Somebody like me, I just bought this a year ago, I spent a lot of money on the inside, [but] did nothing on the outside," Brinkley said.
"I was totally bummed out, because I'm literally a few hundred feet from the TIF District."
Although Brinkley was not eligible for specific TIF funding, he is still working with the city to receive similar funding to go to his business' exterior beautification efforts.
This is why the City of Rockford, encourages businesses to call if you are unsure of where your district lies.
If you are interested in applying for funding, you may visit this website. Applications are due on March 28, 2023. If you have any questions regarding eligibility, you may call 779-348-7449 .