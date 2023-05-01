Rockford Promise giving 153 RPS students the chance to attend college free of charge

ROCKFORD — A group of Rockford School District students are getting the chance to attend college for free thanks to Rockford Promise, an organization providing scholarships.
These scholarships are given yearly to students who graduate from an RPS high school after attending all four years, finishing with at least a 3.0 GPA, and are attending Rock Valley College, Rockford University, or Northern Illinois University.
Students were recognized Monday at the Coronado Theatre as this year's class of graduates. Students from past years who have now graduated from their respective college were recognized as well.
Rockford Promise said this scholarship will change the lives of the awarded students.
"I believe that this is a life-changing program for a lot of our scholars who wouldn't have gone to college otherwise or wouldn't have had the support that they needed otherwise," said Gabrielle Foreman. "I think that this program is life-changing for the youth in Rockford and it gives them hope that they can pursue higher education and have a successful career afterwards."
Rockford Promise also shared more into the reason for giving the scholarships away yearly.
"Tonight's event is all about the community. It takes a whole community to do what we do for these students. We want to get them to college, through college, and back to the community to become active members and workers in our city," said Rockford Promise Vice President, Susan Fumo.
Chase Hunter is one of this year's recipients and will be attending Northern Illinois University in the fall. He said he is thankful for the opportunity RPS students are receiving thanks to this scholarship.
"It's really nice knowing that financially I'll be ok but also that this program is allowing a lot more Rockford students to go to NIU so I'll have a lot more of my community there," Hunter said.
Rockford Promise also shared the special group they hope benefit from the scholarship.
"We know that most of these students are 1st generation college students and they probably wouldn't have gone to college without this scholarship. It is a Promise Program so we promise that to everyone, not just 1st generation. It's available to everyone but it is definitely a source of pride for us that we're giving this opportunity to kids that otherwise wouldn't have had it," Fumo said.
Fumo also gave more information on what she hopes community members gained from attending the Promising Futures event at the Coronado Theatre.
"I hope they get a lot of joy. It's definitely going to be a bucket filler in terms of pride in our community, pride in our students," Fumo said.
Hunter also said this scholarship helps to ease his worries going into the next four years.
"It's a really great opportunity and it's really made going into this a lot less scary because it's brought my community there financially," said Hunter.
Hunter shared their love of remaining a part of the Rockford community after moving away as well.
"It's nice knowing I'll still be a part of Rockford even if I'm not in Rockford," said Hunter.
Over 900 people were expected to attend the Promising Futures event at the Coronado Theatre Monday night.