Rockford Promise awards scholarships to students who attend RPS

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- One local organization has partnered with three Stateline colleges giving out tuition scholarships to students who attend Rockford Public Schools.
Rockford Promise, a nonprofit organization that offers tuition only scholarships to deserving graduates of RPS. The organization partnered with Rockford University, Rock Valley College, and Northern Illinois University to give scholarships to students who qualify.
The organizations board president Susan Fumo says the initiative was created due to graduation rates being at an all-time low.
"We want to raise the educational attainment rate in our community, we want to give the opportunity to go to college, or 2-year, 4-year, trade school,” Fumo said.
High school senior Nyla Ownes is one of 175 students to receive a full tuition scholarship from Rockford Promise.
“NIU had gifted me a $1000 scholarship for my gpa, so that has really also helped me and put that mindset that this is how much money I need to save up or budget for, to pay for my room and board," Owens said.
Owens faced a few academic challenges throughout her school journey, but she never allowed those challenges to stop her from obtaining her goal.
Owens plans to use the scholarship money to attend NIU in the fall. Her goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education and photography, and eventually become a school teacher to help other students like herself.
"I definitely want to help other students in that aspect because I know what it feels like to apply yourself but not get the results that everyone else is getting,” Owens said.