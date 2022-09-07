 Skip to main content
Rockford Pro-Am Golf Tournament ends after 43 years

Pro-Am picture
Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD — The Rockford PRO/AM officially ends after 43 years as a big charity fundraiser in Rockford.

Former Tournament Director Judi Sheley cited the lack of sponsorship money and the high cost of trying to attract golfers to the tournament as reasons for ending it.

The tournament was last played in 2019, and was canceled due to the pandemic the past few years.
 
But this makes it official that the PRO/AM will not be returning.
 
Sheley retired from running the PRO/AM after the 2019 tournament, which ended up being the final one.
 
The Rockford PRO/AM was the longest running, freestanding PRO/AM in the country.
 
It raised millions of dollars for local charities throughout its 43 year history, while also bringing big-name golfers and entertainers to Rockford.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

