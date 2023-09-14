Rockford preparing for annual 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' fundraiser

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Alzheimer's Association is holding a walk to raise funds for Alzheimer's in Rockford on September 16th. The 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' across 600 communities, is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The Alzheimer's Association is aiming to raise $75,000 with this event, expecting hundreds of participants to come and support the cause.
Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower pinwheel and can choose a color based on connection with Alzheimer's disease, with blue representing someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's, and orange is for those who support the cause and the association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Also at the event, will be a promise garden ceremony featuring Mayor Tom McNamara. There will be a tribute wall, live painting by local artists, carnival games, a bubble dome, and live music.
The event will take place at Sportscore One, located at 1288 Elmwood Rd Rockford, IL 61103. Event check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with a ceremony starting at 9:30 and the walk at 10 a.m.. Walkers have two options, the 1.5 mile option or the 2.5 mile option, with both ending at the start.
The event will be free however, the association is accepting donations. Make sure to wear purple in support of the cause! For more information on this walk or to register, you may visit the event website.