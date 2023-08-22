Rockford Police to hold Citizen Academy starting September 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Police Department announced on Tuesday new dates for its Fall 2023 Citizens Police Academy.

The Academy will be held every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from September 6 through October 25 at the Rockford Police Department District Station 3 headquarters.

The headquarters is located at 557 South New Towne Drive.

Graduation from the program will take place on Wednesday, November 1.

The Citizens Police Academy works to build collaborative relationships between citizens and police.

To do this, training and education are necessary to create a network of informed citizens who can return to their neighborhoods and mobilize others to partner with police to reduce crime in Rockford.

Classes will include opportunities include, but are not limited to:

Tour of the Winnebago County Coroner's Office

Rockford Police K-9 demonstration

Tour of the Rockford Police Department Property & Evidence Facility

Visit to the 911 Center

Interested citizens must be aged 18 or older in order to participate.

To get the application, go online or message the Rockford Police Department Facebook page and the application can be emailed.