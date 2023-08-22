 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Police to hold Citizen Academy starting September 6

Rockford Police Department Citizens Police Academy
Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Police Department announced on Tuesday new dates for its Fall 2023 Citizens Police Academy. 

The Academy will be held every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from September 6 through October 25 at the Rockford Police Department District Station 3 headquarters.

The headquarters is located at 557 South New Towne Drive.

Graduation from the program will take place on Wednesday, November 1. 

The Citizens Police Academy works to build collaborative relationships between citizens and police.

To do this, training and education are necessary to create a network of informed citizens who can return to their neighborhoods and mobilize others to partner with police to reduce crime in Rockford.

Classes will include opportunities include, but are not limited to:

  • Tour of the Winnebago County Coroner's Office
  • Rockford Police K-9 demonstration
  • Tour of the Rockford Police Department Property & Evidence Facility
  • Visit to the 911 Center

Interested citizens must be aged 18 or older in order to participate.

To get the application, go online or message the Rockford Police Department Facebook page and the application can be emailed.

