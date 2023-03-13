Rockford Police: Tips for staying safe on St. Patrick's Day

ROCKFORD — With St. Patrick's Day celebrations coming up, the Rockford Police Department is reminding the public to stay safe if drinking alcohol or using impairing substances: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High, Get a DUI."
In addition to looking for impaired drivers, police departments around the state will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, especially at night when usage rates are the lowest.
Speeding, distracted driving, and all other traffic laws will be strictly enforced.
Important tips:
- Always designate a sober driver
- Don't let friends drive drunk or intoxicated
- Remember that you will be held liable and prosecuted if someone you serve is involved in an impaired driving crash
- Make sure all guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers
- Designate a sober driver before the party begins and give that person your keys
- If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, sober friend or family member to pick you up, or just stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober
- Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to attempt to drive drunk
- Always buckle your seatbelt
Pedestrians should keep an eye out for cars while walking.
Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs or lights.