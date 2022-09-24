 Skip to main content
Rockford Police shoot teenager after he allegedly approached officers with a knife

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police tweeted out Saturday evening that the department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way.

A 17-Year-Old was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police Deputy Chief Robert Reffett says the department was first called around 7:47 p.m. for a domestic call.

A 17-year-old boy drove away from the house after the original call, and allegedly caused an accident on Spring Creek and Alpine.

When police got on scene, they say they heard a crash in the basement. They went downstairs to investigate with the family where the found the 17-year-old holding two knives.

Police say the boy came towards the officers when one officer shot his gun and the other officer fired his taser.

Both officers are on administrative leave.

All future information will come from the Winnebago-Boone Integrity task force.

