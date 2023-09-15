Rockford Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, Rockford Police tweeted about an injury accident on State Street and Arnold Avenue.
Westbound lanes of State Street were shutdown.
Officers on scene of a injury accident @ State St and Arnold Ave.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 15, 2023
Westbound lanes of State St are shutdown at Arnold Ave.
An update at 5:14 p.m. reports that a man riding a bike was hit by an older model of a tan Toyota Camry.
The Toyota drove away from the scene, but sustained damage to the driver's side windshield.
The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
UPDATE: An adult male riding a bike was struck by an older model tan Toyota Camry that fled the scene. The bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. Please notify us if you see the Camry. It should have damage to the driver’s side windshield.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 15, 2023
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.