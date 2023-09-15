 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Rockford Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

  • Updated
Map: East State Street and Arnold Avenue, Rockford
Google Earth

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, Rockford Police tweeted about an injury accident on State Street and Arnold Avenue.

Westbound lanes of State Street were shutdown.

An update at 5:14 p.m. reports that a man riding a bike was hit by an older model of a tan Toyota Camry.

The Toyota drove away from the scene, but sustained damage to the driver's side windshield.

The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

