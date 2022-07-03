Rockford Police respond to multi-car crash Sunday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating a crash at a busy intersection Sunday evening.
The Rockford Police Department says officers are responding to a multi-car accident at the intersection of E. State St. and Longwood Ave. Sunday evening.
People are hurt after the crash, according to officers at the scene, put their injuries are not life-threatening.
According to a tweet from RPD, there is "major disruption" to traffic going through that area.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as they assist the people involved in the crash and clear the roadway.
