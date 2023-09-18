Rockford Police requesting public's help in finding person of interest

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In the past few weeks, Rockford Police have received multiple reports of crimes occurring on the west side of the city.

Some of these crimes include burglaries, attempted burglaries, criminal trespassing to homes, and suspicious incidents.

The person of interest could be seen on doorbell cameras.

Members of the community are asked to reach out to the Rockford Police Department if they are able to provide any information that will lead to the identification and location of the man seen in the pictures provided.

Contact the Rockford Police Department by calling 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers by calling 815-963-7867.