Rockford Police releases Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Police Department released their Thanksgiving enforcement numbers.
The campaign started November 18- 28, aiming to have people buckle up and drive sober.
During the campaign, the Rockford Police Department issued:
-6 seat belt citations
-4 child car seat citations
-4 felony arrests
-10 suspended/revoked licenses citations
-28 speeding citations
-3 distracted driving citations
-56 other citations
The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds
administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.