 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Police releases Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Police Department released their Thanksgiving enforcement numbers.

The campaign started November 18- 28, aiming to have people buckle up and drive sober.

During the campaign, the Rockford Police Department issued:

-6 seat belt citations

-4 child car seat citations

-4 felony arrests

-10 suspended/revoked licenses citations

-28 speeding citations

-3 distracted driving citations

-56 other citations

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds

administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you