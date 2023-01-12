Rockford Police needs help identifying Pinnon's butcher shop murder suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is still at large after fatally shooting a 63-year-old female in a stairway leading to apartments above a Pinnon's Foods.
On Wednesday, January 11 around 3:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and shots fired at a Pinnon's Foods location at 2324 North Court Street.
Once officers arrived on site, they found a 63-year-old female lying at the bottom of the stairway leading to apartments above the business.
Officers were told that the suspect was a black male with a slender build wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.
The suspect robbed the victim of her belongings as she walked down the stairs.
During the incident, the victim was shot in the chest and sadly succumbed to her injury.
After the robbery and shooting, the suspect ran away from the area in the victim's car.
The unoccupied car was then located by authorities a short time later on the 2000 block of Douglas.
If you have any information regarding this incident or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.