Rockford Police looking for suspects from two separate gas station robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Monday morning, two separate robbery incidents happened at two Rockford gas stations.
On Monday, June 10 around 4:10 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the FasFuel gas station on 11th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the suspect entered the store and told the clerk to him all the money.
The man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and ran away.
The man is described as white, 6'1", and between the ages of 30 and 40.
A couple of hours later, at 7:50 a.m., Rockford Police responded to calls of an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station in 1900 block of 11th Street.
Once officers arrived, they were told that the suspect entered the store and demanded money.
The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the suspect ran away from the store.
The suspect is described as an adult man, white, 6', thin build, age 30-ish, and in possession of a folding knife.
At this time, the two robberies are considered unrelated incidents.
Rockford Police are currently trying to identify the suspects.
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.
You can also send pictures and videos with your tips. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.