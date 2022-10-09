Rockford police investigating shooting of two men on Huffman Boulevard

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On October 9 at 8:41 p.m., the Rockford Police tweeted an announcement informing the public about a shooting in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Huffman Blvd. Two adult males have been shot. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 10, 2022
Two adult men have reportedly been shot.
Officers are currently investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. 13 News will release updates as they become available.