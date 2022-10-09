 Skip to main content
Rockford police investigating shooting of two males on Huffman Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On October 9 at 8:41 p.m., the Rockford Police tweeted an announcement informing the public about a shooting in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard.

Two adult males are have reportedly been shot.

Officers are currently investigating and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 13 News will release updates as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

