One dead following shooting in north Rockford

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in north Rockford Saturday night.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: RPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Conklin. Adult male sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. More details to follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 9, 2023
13 WREX has learned a 22-Year-Old man is the victim, shot along the 2500 block of Conklin Avenue.
UPDATE: The 22-year-old male shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting on Conklin. Further details will be provided at a later date.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 10, 2023
