Rockford Police investigating shooting involving officer and teenager

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police tweeted out Saturday evening that the department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way.

A 17-Year-Old was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The department has not specified if any officers were injured.

