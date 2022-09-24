Rockford Police investigating shooting involving officer and teenager

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police tweeted out Saturday evening that the department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way.
A 17-Year-Old was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Officer-involved shooting in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way. 17-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Further details will follow when available and confirmed.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 25, 2022
The department has not specified if any officers were injured.
