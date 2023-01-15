Rockford Police investigating multiple shootings Sunday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say officers are investigating multiple shootings with life-threatening injuries Sunday night.
Police say the shootings happened in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The scenes are located around one mile apart.
In a tweet released just before 6:30 p.m., Rockford Police say multiple people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police did not indicate how many people were injured at each scene.
Officers are conducting shooting investigations in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. Multiple individuals sustained life threatening gun shot wounds. We will update as more information becomes available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 16, 2023
It is not immediately clear whether the incidents are related.
A 13 WREX reporter at the 23rd St. scene reports several Rockford Police officers lined up on the street and crime scene tape surrounding an area in the residential neighborhood.
The public is asked to avoid these areas while officers investigate.
