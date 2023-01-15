 Skip to main content
Rockford Police investigating multiple shootings Sunday night

  • Updated
Large police presence investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd St. in Rockford Sunday night.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say officers are investigating multiple shootings with life-threatening injuries Sunday night.

Police say the shootings happened in the 2300 block of 23rd St. and the 4200 block of Middlebury Ave. The scenes are located around one mile apart.

In a tweet released just before 6:30 p.m., Rockford Police say multiple people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police did not indicate how many people were injured at each scene.

It is not immediately clear whether the incidents are related.

A 13 WREX reporter at the 23rd St. scene reports several Rockford Police officers lined up on the street and crime scene tape surrounding an area in the residential neighborhood.

The public is asked to avoid these areas while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this article as they become available.

