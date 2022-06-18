Rockford Police investigating motorcycle crash Saturday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say they are investigating a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.
According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, officers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle in the 600 block of 22nd St. just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The tweet says the crash is a "personal injury accident" that involves a motorcycle.
