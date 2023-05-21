Rockford Police investigating after semi truck hits tree

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating after a semi truck crashed into a tree.
It happened near the 1500 Block of Seminary Street, according to a tweet from RPD.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
