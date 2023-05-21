 Skip to main content
Rockford Police investigating after semi truck hits tree

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating after a semi truck crashed into a tree. 

It happened near the 1500 Block of Seminary Street, according to a tweet from RPD. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

 
 

