Rockford Police investigating a man shot and juvenile female stabbed early Sunday morning

Rockford Police Department RPD Generic

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police said in a tweet early Sunday morning RPD is investigating two separate incidents. 

A 34-year-old man was shot in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue. 

And a juvenile female was stabbed in the 100 block of Royal Ave. 

Both are being treated at local hospitals and their injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available. 

 