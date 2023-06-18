Rockford Police investigating a man shot and juvenile female stabbed early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police said in a tweet early Sunday morning RPD is investigating two separate incidents.
RPD is currently investigating two separate incidents: A 34-year-old man was shot in the 3300 blk of Sunnyside Avenue. A juvenile female was stabbed in the 100 blk of Royal Ave. Both are being treated at local hospitals and their injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 18, 2023
A 34-year-old man was shot in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
And a juvenile female was stabbed in the 100 block of Royal Ave.
Both are being treated at local hospitals and their injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.
We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.