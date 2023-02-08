 Skip to main content
Rockford Police investigate shooting, traffic crash in two areas that may be related

  Updated
ROCKFORD — On February 8 at 10:50 a.m., the Rockford Police tweeted a report of a shooting investigation into a traffic crash.

The Police advise the public to avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue. 

At 11:17 a.m., another tweet advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of Chestnut and Winnebago as investigations occur.

This is a developing story. 

