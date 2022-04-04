Rockford police investigate shooting on Blaisdell St.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Blaisdell St.
An adult male suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
