Rockford police investigate shooting on Blaisdell St.

Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Blaisdell St.

An adult male suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

