Rockford Police investigate shooting at 4th Avenue and 12th Street

  • Updated
4th Avenue and 12th Street 2
4th Avenue and 12th Street

ROCKFORD -- Around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. 

Around 1:45 p.m., another tweet was sent out regarding a barricaded subject.

Please continue to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

