Rockford Police investigate shooting at 4th Avenue and 12th Street

ROCKFORD -- Around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street.
Shooting investigation at 4th Avenue and 12th Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further details to follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
Around 1:45 p.m., another tweet was sent out regarding a barricaded subject.
UPDATE: Barricaded subject in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue. Please continue to avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 12, 2022
Please continue to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.