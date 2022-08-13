Rockford Police investigate crash involving motorcycle Saturday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police officers are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
Rockford Police announced just after 1 p.m. Saturday that a crash involving a motorcycle happened near the intersection of Kilburn Ave. and Bruce St.
Please avoid the area of Kilburn Avenue and Bruce Street as Officers investigate a traffic accident involving a motorcycle.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 13, 2022
Officers are investigating the crash and urge the public to avoid the area as that investigation continues.
This is a developing story. 13 News will update this article with new information as it becomes available.