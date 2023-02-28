Rockford Police hold Citizens Police Academy

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police will hold the Citizens Police Academy March 22nd-May 10th.
The goal of the academy is to build relationships between Rockford citizens and the community. They plan to do this through training and education.
Lieutenant Kareem Mankarious gave more information on what the classes will have.
"Our classes will include a trip to the 911 Center, our Property and Evidence Division, and we're also going to learn about the Intel Unit, the Gang Unit, and several other things. It's a lot of fun," said Mankarious.
Applications for the free class will be accepted through March 17th on https://rockfordil.gov/.