Rockford Police find loaded gun and suspected heroin in Rockford man's car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police officers arrested a 47 year-old man following a disorderly traffic stop Tuesday night.

Rodney Kinds, who previously fled from officers, was stopped in his vehicle in the 1000 block of E. State St. Alone, Kinds exited his vehicle and briefly complied with officers before bolting.

After a short pursuit on foot, Kinds was taken to the county jail.

While investigating Kinds's car, officers discovered a loaded handgun and numerous baggies of suspected heroin.

With these discoveries, Kinds faces several charges: armed violence, possession with intent to deliver heroin, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

As with any and all investigations, there may be future charges and arrests. The charges are merely accusations and all individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

