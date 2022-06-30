Rockford police find gun, narcotics during search warrant

ROCKFORD -- On June 29 around 9:30 a.m., detectives within the Rockford Police Department Gang and Narcotics units executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Halsted Road.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers found over 725 grams of cannabis various drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a loaded handgun.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
William Jackson, 32, Rockford
Armed Habitual Criminal
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2 Counts)
Possession of Cannabis
Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver