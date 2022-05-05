Rockford Police enforce distracted driving laws in 7 key areas

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- During the month of April, the Rockford Police Department enforced distracted driving and additional traffic enforcement around seven areas of the city known for larger numbers of traffic violations.
The areas were North 2nd Street, East State/Chicago Avenue area, North Main Street, Newburg/Broadway, West Riverside Boulevard, 1900-2100 blocks of East State Street, and Auburn (River to Main Street.)
During the enforcement period there were 120 handsfree violations, 60 speeding citations, 199 stops, 33 warnings, one warrant, and three Fleeing to Elude citations.