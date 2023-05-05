Rockford Police Department swears in 2 new female officers, bringing them closer to 2030 goal

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department swore in 11 new police officers Friday afternoon, two of which are women.
These new additions help the department towards their goal of having 30% of their staff be female by 2030. They are now at 14.7%.
When it comes to growing the rate of women becoming police officers, Katy Statler, the woman who oversees recruiting for the department, shared how this has become possible.
"We started at 11% and we're already up at 14.7% and so that's pretty awesome. And I would like to say that that comes from more females that are really interested and kind of on that fence that they see more of us in uniform and kind of get that understanding that hey, I can do it," Statler said.
Although one of the new officers has been around the department, Rockford's Chief of Police Carla Redd shared the personal growth she experienced to get here.
"Mariel Ramos. She's not new to the Rockford Police Department. She worked in our Central Reporting Unit for the past six years and I know joining the ranks has been a dream of hers so I'm glad to see she's living that dream right now," Redd said.
That officer shared the special reason behind her decision to join the ranks.
"I think as a single mother I will be able to relate to a lot of members of our community or other single mothers may be struggling. Life hasn't been easy for me but I've powered through everything and here I am, lucky to be able to serve," Ramos said.
When it comes to women on the fence about taking the step into law enforcement, Statler said getting a new perspective may be key to making that choice.
"Wait a minute, I have my daughter or granddaughter and she's kind of been talking about it, tell her to reach out to me. Tell them to stop any female officer that they see on the street and just kind of get their perspective on how it is to become a police officer and being a woman in this line of work," said Statler.
The Rockford Police Department also has also several females in leadership positions, marking that path for those to come.
"Now we have Chief Redd that she's paving the way for all the females and we have two female sergeants that recently got sworn in in the last probably six months and they're doing amazing things out on the street and I hear back from some of the younger female staff that they are really encouraged and that it gives them that goal of listen, they're both moms. They both are doing it and that means I can do it too," Statler said.
The officers will begin attending the Police Academy this weekend as they work towards becoming full-time Rockford Police Officers in the next year.