 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Police Department sees increase in car thefts, decrease in homicide in 2022 crime stats

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On December 14, the Rockford Police Department presented an year-end culmination of crime statistics from 2021 to 2022.

Violent crime went down 6%, from 2,126 cases in 2021 to 2,008 cases in 2022.

39.8% of violent crime incidents were domestic-related.

Homicides went down 37.5%, from 23 cases in 2021 to 15 cases in 2022.

Aggravated Assault cases went down by 4%, from 1,699 cases in 2021 to 1,626 cases in 2022.

Robbery instances have gone down 3%, from 233 in 2021 to 225 in 2022.

The amount of guns recovered went down 13.5%, from 418 in 2021 to 363 in 2022.

Property crimes went up 0.4% from 3,659 in 2021 to 3,674 in 2022.

Auto theft crimes have gone up 73%, from 420 in 2021 to 726 in 2022.

Narcotics recovered from January to December 12, 2022:

Narcotic 2022 2021 
Cocaine  14,996.76g657.64g 
Crack Cocaine  1,296.51g1,625.12g 
Fentanyl  3,217g
(RPD Narcotics only)		---- 
Heroin  320.39g---- 
Cannabis  158,054g385,677g 
Cannabis Plants  0535 
Meth (Grams)  123.7889.85 
Meth (Pills)  23170 
Other (Pills)

 957.87

g/412.5 dosage units/pills

1,583.3

pills 

Tags

Recommended for you