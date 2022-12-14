Rockford Police Department sees increase in car thefts, decrease in homicide in 2022 crime stats

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On December 14, the Rockford Police Department presented an year-end culmination of crime statistics from 2021 to 2022.
Violent crime went down 6%, from 2,126 cases in 2021 to 2,008 cases in 2022.
39.8% of violent crime incidents were domestic-related.
Homicides went down 37.5%, from 23 cases in 2021 to 15 cases in 2022.
Aggravated Assault cases went down by 4%, from 1,699 cases in 2021 to 1,626 cases in 2022.
Robbery instances have gone down 3%, from 233 in 2021 to 225 in 2022.
The amount of guns recovered went down 13.5%, from 418 in 2021 to 363 in 2022.
Property crimes went up 0.4% from 3,659 in 2021 to 3,674 in 2022.
Auto theft crimes have gone up 73%, from 420 in 2021 to 726 in 2022.
Narcotics recovered from January to December 12, 2022:
|Narcotic
|2022
|2021
|Cocaine
|14,996.76g
|657.64g
|Crack Cocaine
|1,296.51g
|1,625.12g
|Fentanyl
| 3,217g
(RPD Narcotics only)
|----
|Heroin
|320.39g
|----
|Cannabis
|158,054g
|385,677g
|Cannabis Plants
|0
|535
|Meth (Grams)
|123.78
|89.85
|Meth (Pills)
|23
|170
|Other (Pills)
957.87
g/412.5 dosage units/pills
1,583.3
pills