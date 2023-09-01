 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Police Department hosts swearing in ceremony with 5 new officers and 3 promotions

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department hosts swearing in ceremony with 5 new officers and 3 promotions

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department hosted a swearing in ceremony as five new officers join the ranks and three receive promotions. 

The ceremony took place at Rockford University Friday afternoon where loved ones were invited to join the celebration and honor the officers. 

Rockford Police Department swears in 2 new female officers, bringing them closer to 2030 goal

And for one new officer, he just hopes to continue his family's legacy. 

"It's a privilege and an honor. I'm the 3rd generation cop now and it was always a dream of mine and I wish my grandpa would be here to see it," Trevor Berke said. 

Rockford Police to hold Citizen Academy starting September 6

The newly sworn in officers will head to training before joining the ranks and their respective department. 

Rockford National Night Out preview

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you