Rockford Police Department hosts swearing in ceremony with 5 new officers and 3 promotions

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department hosted a swearing in ceremony as five new officers join the ranks and three receive promotions.
The ceremony took place at Rockford University Friday afternoon where loved ones were invited to join the celebration and honor the officers.
And for one new officer, he just hopes to continue his family's legacy.
"It's a privilege and an honor. I'm the 3rd generation cop now and it was always a dream of mine and I wish my grandpa would be here to see it," Trevor Berke said.
The newly sworn in officers will head to training before joining the ranks and their respective department.