Rockford Police confirm one man killed in shooting on 12th Avenue

  • Updated
12th avenue shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early Tuesday morning shooting leaves one man dead, according to Rockford Police. 

The incident happened on the 900 block of 12th Avenue and officers say a 46-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle after succumbing to injuries sustained in the shooting.

At this time, it is not known what led up to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as they process the scene.

This is a developing story, 13 WREX will bring you updates as it becomes available. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Isai Sanchez produces 13 News Today every weekday morning. He received his Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Northern Illinois University in 2019.

