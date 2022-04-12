Rockford Police confirm one man killed in shooting on 12th Avenue

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early Tuesday morning shooting leaves one man dead, according to Rockford Police.
The incident happened on the 900 block of 12th Avenue and officers say a 46-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle after succumbing to injuries sustained in the shooting.
At this time, it is not known what led up to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as they process the scene.
This is a developing story, 13 WREX will bring you updates as it becomes available.